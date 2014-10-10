SEOUL Oct 10 A Chinese fisherman was killed on
Friday in a South Korean coastguard operation to apprehend his
vessel which was operating illegally off South Korea's west
coast, the South Korean coastguard said.
Coastguard officers fired eight bullets when they raided the
boat in the Yellow Sea. While the coastguard said no bullet
wound or bleeding was immediately found on the crew member, a
hospital official said the crew member appeared to have been
killed by a bullet to his right lung.
The coastguard said an autopsy would be carried out to
verify the cause of death.
The killing could be an irritant in relations between the
two countries but it is unlikely to derail efforts to forge a
stronger economic partnership. China is South Korea's biggest
trading partner.
South Korea's coastguard regularly chases Chinese fishing
boats out of South Korea's western seas and violence does
sometimes occur.
"It appears that the today's situation was more serious than
usual," one coastguard official told Reuters by telephone.
A South Korean coastguard officer was stabbed to death by a
Chinese fisherman in 2011 and the following year a Chinese
fisherman died from injuries in a confrontation with the
coastguard.
That led to a Chinese government complaint.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Robert
Birsel)