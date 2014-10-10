(Recasts, adds Chinese government reaction)
SEOUL Oct 10 A Chinese fisherman was killed on
Friday in a South Korean coastguard operation to apprehend his
vessel which was operating illegally off South Korea's west
coast, the South Korean coastguard said, drawing an angry
response from China.
Coastguard officers fired eight bullets when they raided the
boat in the Yellow Sea. While the coastguard said no bullet
wound or bleeding was found on the crew member, a hospital
official said he appeared to have been killed by a bullet to his
right lung.
The coastguard said an autopsy would determine the cause of
death.
The killing will irritate relations between the two
countries but is unlikely to derail efforts to forge a stronger
economic partnership. China is South Korea's biggest trading
partner.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the
government was "shocked" and "extremely dissatisfied" at what
had happened and had lodged a formal protest.
"We demand that South Korea immediately carry out an earnest
and thorough investigation and severely punish the person
responsible, and report to China in a timely manner the result
of the probe," Hong told a daily news briefing.
South Korea's foreign ministry notified China and offered
condolences to the fisherman's family, a ministry official said.
South Korea's coastguard regularly chases Chinese fishing
boats out of its western seas and violence does sometimes occur.
"It appears that the today's situation was more serious than
usual," one coastguard official told Reuters by telephone.
A South Korean coastguard officer was stabbed to death by a
Chinese fisherman in 2011 and the following year a Chinese
fisherman died from injuries in a confrontation with the
coastguard. That led to a Chinese government complaint.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel and
Clarence Fernandez)