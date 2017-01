SEOUL, July 3 South Korean and Chinese leaders agreed on Thursday the two countries should work to conclude negotiations for a free trade deal by the end of the year at a summit meeting in Seoul, a joint statement said.

The two leaders also agreed they are firmly opposed to nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula, in an apparent reference to North Korea's pursuit of atomic weapons.

The two countries also agreed on a series of steps aimed at spurring offshore use of the yuan and investment in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Jack Kim)