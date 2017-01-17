SEJONG, South Korea Jan 17 South Korea on
Tuesday said it hopes to extend a bilateral currency swap deal
with China before it expires in October even with the political
uncertainty in the background over Seoul's decision to deploy a
U.S. anti-missile system.
South Korea and China in April 2016 agreed in principle to
extend a swap worth 360 billion yuan ($52.25 billion), but the
row over the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)
being deployed in Korea has chilled Seoul's ties with Beijing.
Extending the swap "must be done, I think," South Korea
Deputy Finance Minister Song In-chang told reporters in Sejong,
south of Seoul.
"The deal with China is worth about $56 billion, about half
of the $120 billion we have in total (in currency swaps), he
said.
He added that while failure to extend the deal "wouldn't be
a big immediate constraint", that would mean the swap account's
limit "could be halved when things aren't that great."
Song referred to the swap as an "overdraft account" to use
on rainy days.
Seoul has said it suspects China is taking indirect,
retaliatory action against South Korea after objecting to its
decision to deploy THAAD, on worries that it could used to spy
Beijing's military operations.
China recently rejected applications by South Korean
carriers to add charter flights between the two countries.
Earlier this month, Japan suspended talks on a new currency
swap agreement with South Korea over a feud over wartime
history.
On Tuesday, Song said South Korea won't seek further talks
with Japan unless Tokyo initiates a discussion.
($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)