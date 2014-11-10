SEOUL Nov 10 South Korea said it has
"effectively" reached a free trade agreement with China that
will remove or sharply reduce barriers to trade and investment
between the two global trade giants.
South Korean presidential spokesman Min Kyung-wook told a
media briefing that leaders of the two countries were due to
sign the agreement later on Monday after a summit meeting in
Beijing.
China is South Korea's largest trading partner, with
bilateral trade amounting to $228.9 billion in 2013 - accounting
for 21 percent of South Korea's total trade valued at $1.08
trillion, government data shows.
