SEOUL Feb 25 South Korea said on Wednesday it
and China had completed the "initialising" process on a
bilateral free trade agreement and were aiming for formal
signing of the pact within the first half of this year.
The initialising process marks a step closer to the final
signing of the deal and comes after leaders of the two
neighbouring trade giants declared in November last year
"substantial conclusion" in negotiations.
The deal would sharply reduce barriers to commerce and
investment between the two trading giants, but leaves in place
those on sensitive items such as rice and automobiles. China is
the world's largest exporter and South Korea ranks seventh.
The deal comes as South Korea has yet to decide whether to
join the United States-initiated Trans-Pacific Partnership pact,
aimed at slashing trade barriers between a dozen countries.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)