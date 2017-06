SEOUL Five South Korean utilities are seeking to buy a combined 1 million tonnes of coal for shipment between August and September, Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOEN) said on its website (www.koengery.kr/).

KOEN issued the tender on behalf of the five utilities. The other four utilities are Korea East West Power Co Ltd, Korea Southern Power Co Ltd, Korea Midland Power Co Ltd and Korea Western Power Co Ltd.

