SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's Korea Midland Power
Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought a total of 780,000 tonnes of
bituminous coal for 2016 via term tenders that closed on June
24, a source from the utility said on Monday.
The utility bought four 125,000-tonne lots of Australian
coal, with the first two shipments to be made in
August-September 2016 and the remaining two in Q3-Q4 of 2016,
the source said.
It also purchased a combined 280,000 tonnes of coal for
Q3-Q4 of 2016. The source added it bought the first 140,000
tonnes of coal from Indonesia and the remaining from Russia.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T)
500,000 5,700 kcal/kg Macquarie mid-$55
70,000X2 4,600 kcal/kg STX Corp around $44
70,000X2 4,600 kcal/kg Samsung C&T Corp around $44
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
