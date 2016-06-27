SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought a total of 780,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for 2016 via term tenders that closed on June 24, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility bought four 125,000-tonne lots of Australian coal, with the first two shipments to be made in August-September 2016 and the remaining two in Q3-Q4 of 2016, the source said. It also purchased a combined 280,000 tonnes of coal for Q3-Q4 of 2016. The source added it bought the first 140,000 tonnes of coal from Indonesia and the remaining from Russia. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 500,000 5,700 kcal/kg Macquarie mid-$55 70,000X2 4,600 kcal/kg STX Corp around $44 70,000X2 4,600 kcal/kg Samsung C&T Corp around $44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)