SEOUL, Jan 19 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd
(KOSPO) bought 145,000 tonnes of coal and is seeking
to buy another 480,000 tonnes of coal for shipping in February
and March, a source from the utility said on Thursday.
The utility purchased the coal from Indonesia via a tender
closed on Wednesday, the source said.
The tender to buy 480,000 tonnes of coal will close at 2
p.m. (0500 GMT) on Jan. 24, and other details of the purchase
and the tender are as follows:
--KOSPO's purchase details of Indonesian coal
TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T)
145,000 min. 4,600 kcal/kg around $65
--KOSPO's Jan. 24 tender details
(www.kospo.co.kr/english)
TONNES(M/T) SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE
80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 1-10, 2017
80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 1H, 2017
80,000 x 1 min. 3,800 kcal/kg Feb 25-March 5, 2017
80,000 x 3 min. 3,800 kcal/kg March 1H, 2017
*Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.
(Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)