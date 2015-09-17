SEOUL, Sept 17 Shareholders of Uamco Ltd, South Korea's biggest bad asset management firm, have decided to halt the sale of a majority stake in the company and change its business to corporate restructuring, the financial regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), which released a statement, had planned earlier this year to set up South Korea's first restructuring body to tackle an ongoing problem of troubled companies that require repeated bailouts or don't make sufficient profit to pay down their debt.

A controlling stake in Uamco, co-owned by six of South Korea's largest banks, had been put up for sale in June with the stake expected to fetch around 500-600 billion won ($427-$513 million).

($1 = 1,170.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)