By Choonsik Yoo and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korea is getting serious
about tackling its "zombie company" problem and will set up its
first restructuring firm backed by the government and banks in
November, spooked by some huge corporate losses and a darkening
economic outlook.
Korea Development Bank (KDB) will also seek to sell some of
the 118 non-financial firms it controls, the government said
last week - a move seen as part of its new resolve to deal with
the issue. About 20 companies controlled by the state-run bank
are seen as struggling.
Zombie companies, often defined as firms which require
constant bailouts or which don't make sufficient profit to pay
down the principal on their debt, have long plagued South
Korea's corporate landscape.
Large wayward borrowers have frequently survived, with the
government and state banks fearful of the job losses likely to
accompany a big bankruptcy. But with domestic indicators taking
a turn for the worse, China's growth slowing and U.S. interest
hikes looming, key policymakers say failure to take action means
Asia's fourth-largest economy risks damage to its industrial
prowess.
"It's time to respond pre-emptively," said Yim Jong-yong,
chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission, the
regulator behind the new restructuring body and KDB's plans to
offload companies.
"We need to help usher in a virtuous circle by making money
flow into productive areas and away from non-productive sectors
by removing these festering sores," he told Reuters in an
interview.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING DISTRESS
While it remains unclear which company the new restructuring
body will cut its teeth on, the government is widely seen as
having been spurred onto action in part by ugly results at
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.
The recipient of a state bailout some 15 years ago as well
as billions of dollars in loans from state-run banks, the
world's largest shipbuilder shocked in July when it swung to a
first-half operating loss of about 3 trillion won ($2.5
billion).
The shipbuilder plans to sell non-core assets in the wake of
the losses, while the state-run banks are conducting due
diligence to determine the cause of the losses and the level of
any capital infusion that may be required.
But even without Daewoo Shipbuilding, the restructuring body
will have many potential candidates to pick from.
The proportion of South Korean firms deemed "marginal" by
the central bank, or not generating enough operating profit to
cover interest payments for at least three years, stands at 15.2
percent, steadily worsening from 12.8 percent in 2009 when data
was first compiled. The survey covers firms large enough to be
subject to an outside audit.
Economic indicators also point to further pain ahead.
The ratio of inventories to shipments at Korean
manufacturers jumped in the first half-year to 126.7 percent
while factory utilisation dropped to 74.3 percent. Both
indicators are set for their worst showing since the Asian
financial crisis in 1997/1998.
The new restructuring body will be backed by eight banks, a
mix of state and private lenders, and is set to offer up to 2
trillion won in loans. Its initial capital base of around 250
billion won will later be expanded to 1 trillion won.
Similar bodies set up in Japan have had a fair degree of
success - cleaning up the balance sheet of flagship carrier
Japan Airlines and helping restructure Japan Display
Inc - formed from the LCD units of three conglomerates.
Cho Ki-youn, Seoul-based executive director at restructuring
consultancy AlixPartners, said the restructuring body needs more
firepower if it is to be truly effective.
"Looking back at many large troubled Korean firms, banks
lack the expertise in timing, management and operations to say
they will hold a company for a long time, fix it then sell it,"
Cho said.
"An entity that can handle the restructuring of a big
company will be the most desirable outcome."
($1 = 1,181.2800 won)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto in Tokyo; Writing by Tony
Munroe; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)