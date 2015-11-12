SEOUL, Nov 12 South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association(KOCOPIA) purchased 55,000 tonnes of U.S. corn via a tender that closed on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday. The purchase was on a cost-and-freight(C&F) basis, and the details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES ORIGIN PRICE SUPPLIER 55,000 U.S. $194.35 Mitsubishi Corp * Products should arrive at the ports of Incheon and Kunsan by March 5, 2016. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)