SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean manufacturer Coway Co
Ltd said on Thursday it plans to spin off it water
appliance operations to streamline its business in a move it
said is not related to top shareholder MBK Partners' own plan to
exit Coway.
Coway, which makes and distributes water purifiers as well
as other appliances, said in a regulatory filing it will
initially control 100 percent of the new company, to be called
Coway Entech Co Ltd, but will consider seeking new investors for
the business.
It didn't say how much it expects Coway Entech to be worth.
A Coway spokeswoman said the water spinoff was separate from
the ongoing sale by MBK Partners, a South Korean private equity
firm, of its stake in the appliance maker.
MBK, which owns a 30.9 percent stake in Coway worth 2
trillion won ($1.7 billion) based on Thursday's closing stock
price, declined to comment on both its own sale process and the
Coway Entech spinoff.
South Korean conglomerate CJ Group said last week it decided
not to submit a final offer for MBK's Coway stake after taking
part in preliminary bidding. CJ did not say why it did not
submit a final bid, a decision that removed a potential major
suitor from the sale process.
($1 = 1,179.4900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)