(Updates number of injured, adds details)
By Christine Kim and Sohee Kim
SEOUL May 2 South Korea suffered its second
serious transport accident in less than a month on Friday when a
subway train in the capital, Seoul, crashed into another one at
a station, injuring 172 people although no one was killed.
The accident came just over two weeks after a South Korean
ferry capsized and sank leaving 300 dead or missing in the
submerged hull of the ship in the country's worst disaster in 20
years.
Most of those hurt in the mid-afternoon accident on Friday
appeared to have suffered minor abrasions, according to
emergency officials at Sangwangsimni station in the east of the
capital. Hospitals said the most serious injuries appeared to be
concussion.
"An incoming train crashed into one that was stopped at the
station," fire department official Kim Kyung-su told a news
conference.
About 1,000 people were evacuated, Kim said.
Seoul Metro official Chung Soo-young said the accident was
caused by a signal failure and that two subway cars were
derailed.
"I fell forwards maybe two or three metres," said Lee
Dong-hyeon, 26, an office worker on the train that crashed into
the one stopped at the station.
"It was like tripping over when running really fast."
About 4.5 million passengers use Seoul's modern metro system
every day.
The last major accident on a South Korean subway system was
in 2003 when 192 were killed in a subway fire in the city of
Daegu, which prompted major safety improvements.
South Korea has been mourning the hundreds who died in the
April 16 ferry sinking, the prime minister has resigned and
President Park Geun-hye's approval rating has dropped sharply
due to the slow response of rescue services.
More than 300 schoolchildren were on the ferry and many were
ordered to stay on board as it sank by crew members who then got
off the ship.
On Friday, an announcement on the train telling passengers
to remain where they were was widely ignored, witnesses said.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was at the scene of the crash. The
metro is operated by the city of Seoul.
A Gallup Korea poll issued before the train accident on
Friday showed President Park's rating had plunged by 11
percentage points in the past two weeks to 48 percent.
(Reporting by Kahyun Yang, Cho Meeyoung, Ju-min Park, Jack Kim,
Se Young Lee and Minu Bak; Editing by David Chance and Robert
Birsel)