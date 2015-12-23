SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea is eager to increase
the diversity of its oil suppliers by looking at U.S. and
Iranian supplies as more exports from those countries become
available, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and
Energy said on Wednesday.
The country welcomed the recent repeal of the 40-year-old
crude export ban in the United States and the scheduled lifting
of sanctions in Iran, the ministry statement said. South Korea
is the world's fifth-largest crude importer and one of the major
buyers of Iranian oil.
"If the sanctions on Iran are lifted, refiners expect to
hike their Iranian crude imports to the level seen before the
sanctions were imposed," the statement said. Refiners hope to
import U.S. condensate as supply of the light oil in Asia is now
tight, it added.
South Korean refiners will look at importing supplies of
U.S. condensate should U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
price drop to a discount of between $4-$6 a barrel to Middle
East benchmark Dubai, the statement said, citing the refineries.
February WTI futures were trading at $36.40 per barrel on
Wednesday while the February Dubai swap is at $33.08 a
barrel.
South Korea's crude oil shipments from Iran fell nearly 30
percent in November from a year ago, with imports in the first
eleven months of 2015 falling 0.8 percent and meeting sanction
requirements over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The U.S. Congress this month voted to lift a 40-year-old ban
to export domestic crude supplies, and although no immediate
large-scale exports are expected, this does mean that some
American oil will flow from the United States into the global
market next year, shifting the oil balance.
