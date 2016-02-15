* Imports 859,223 T Iran crude in Jan -S.Korea customs
* Highest since Jan 2012, but still below pre-sanction
levels
* Total Jan crude imports at 10.84 mln T, down 4.6 pct y/y
By Rebecca Jang
SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's imports of Iranian
crude oil tripled in January from a year earlier with the United
States lifting sanctions on Tehran, but shipments remain far
below pre-sanction levels, customs data showed on Monday.
The world's fifth-largest crude importer brought 859,223
tonnes of Iranian crude oil last month, or 203,165 barrels per
day (bpd), three times higher than 273,626 tonnes imported a
year earlier, the data showed.
That marks the highest imports for January since 2012 when
South Korea shipped in 975,967 tonnes, the data showed. The
country, along with other major Iranian crude buyers, had to
slash Iranian crude imports from mid-2012.
The Islamic Republic on Jan. 17 emerged from years of
economic isolation as world powers lifted sanctions after
confirming that Tehran had curbed its nuclear
programme.
Iran is exporting 1.3 million bpd of crude oil, and will be
pumping 1.5 million bpd by the start of the next Iranian year on
March 20, a vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying
on Saturday.
Under sanctions, South Korea and other major Iranian crude
buyers were required to ship in no more crude than levels
imported in 2014.
Seoul bought 5.7 million tonnes, or 114,595 bpd, of crude
from Tehran last year, down 8 percent year-on-year, according to
the customs data and Reuters calculations last month.
Overall, South Korea imported 10.84 million tonnes of crude
in January, or 2.56 million bpd. That was 4.6-percent lower than
the 11.37 million tonnes imported a year earlier, according to
the customs data.
Final data for last month's crude oil imports will be
released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month.
(Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Meeyoung Cho and Joseph
Radford)