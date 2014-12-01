SEOUL Dec 1 Direct trading between the Chinese
and South Korean currencies began on Monday, with traders and
government officials in Seoul saying transactions were more
active than expected.
The two Asian trade giants have pushed hard for the direct
trading in Seoul, with China looking to boost international use
of the yuan, while South Korea wants to be among the
global hubs for increasing yuan-related business.
"It went smoothly all around," said a finance ministry
official, who declined to be named. "It's important for the
market to secure a firm footing until commercial demand and
supply grow sharply."
South Korea hopes more South Korean companies trading with
China will adopt use of the yuan or won for payments, instead of
using the U.S. dollar. Latest data shows only 1.2 percent of
trade deals between the two countries is settled in yuan.
South Korea ran a $60 billion trade surplus with China last
year, suggesting that the yuan will be in short demand in the
Seoul market.
The yuan started trading at 180.30 won and finished at
180.77 won, central bank data shows. The pair had
until now been quoted as a calculated cross rate from each
currency's value against the dollar.
Volume amounted to 5.395 billion yuan ($877.29 million)
during the six-hours of trading, central bank data showed.
Dealers said that was a touch higher than they had expected,
although banks designated as market-makers led the trading.
South Korea is the third country to host direct trading of
the yuan against its own currency. Russia and Japan took the
step earlier.
(1 US dollar = 6.1496 Chinese yuan, 1,109.55 Korean won)
