SEOUL Oct 16 South Korea is trying to ease
worries about online privacy after a domestic chat app lost
customers to a foreign rival because of fears prosecutors in one
the world's most wired countries might get access to online
conversations.
Prosecutors last month launched a cyber investigation team
after President Park Geun-hye spoke out against online rumours
that she said "crossed the line" and were deepening divisions in
society.
But that has sown confusion and fear of snooping among users
and providers of online services.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Chung Hong-won tried to reassure
the public about online privacy, saying the government would
only seek monitoring rights in special circumstances, such an
investigation of murder, human trafficking or insurrection.
"(He) emphasised that the government has been steadfast in
ensuring freedom of expression and other basic privacy rights
and will continue to do so," Chung's office said in a statement.
Authorities insist they have no intention or ability to
conduct large-scale surveillance of the public but South Korean
messaging app KakaoTalk said it had lost users because of the
fears about surveillance.
A rival German app, Telegram, which does not have servers in
South Korea, added more than two million Korean users in the two
weeks through to Oct. 11, according to market researcher
Rankey.com.
Telegram rushed out a Korean-language version in response to
the surge in business.
"The defection to a foreign app reflects hostility towards
the government," said Sohn Dong-young, a media professor at
Hanyang University.
Daum Communications Corp, KakaoTalk's operator,
said on Monday it had stopped complying with monitoring warrants
since Oct. 7 to protect KakaoTalk user privacy.
It also shortened the time it keeps data on servers and
would introduce privacy modes, making it nearly impossible for
third parties to see user conversations, it said.
"We will conduct real-time monitoring if there is a public
consensus to put that responsibility on operators," the
MoneyToday news service quoted Daum co-chief executive Sirgoo
Lee as saying at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.
South Korea is a vibrant democracy but until 1987 it was an
authoritarian state, with tight restrictions on freedom of
expression and widespread surveillance.
That history makes South Koreans especially sensitive to any
encroachment on freedom of speech, said Sung Dong-kyoo, a
professor at Chung-Ang University's department of mass
communication and journalism.
"We have rapidly transitioned from being a tightly
controlled society, and react more sensitively about ensuring
the protection of privacy," Sung said.
In a poll of 500 South Koreans released on Thursday by
Realmeter, 43.5 percent said they agreed with Daum's stance not
to comply with monitoring warrants because protection of private
information was important, while 30 percent disagreed, saying it
was an obstruction of justice.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Robert Birsel)