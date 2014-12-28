* Cyberattacks continuing on non-critical admin operations
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 28 South Korea's nuclear power
operator said on Sunday that cyberattacks on non-critical
operations at the company's headquarters are continuing but the
country's nuclear power plants are operating safely and are
secure from attack.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd has been intensifying its
cyber security, President and CEO Cho Seok said. He gave no
details of the continued cyberattacks or the company's response,
citing security reasons.
"We cannot let cyberattacks stop nuclear power operation,"
Cho told a news briefing. He added that a closed network used
for reactor operations was inaccessible from external
communication lines and impervious to cyberattacks.
"We will continue operating nuclear plants safely against
any attempted foul play, including cyberattacks," Cho said.
"Cyberattacks on KHNP's (headquarters) operations and
administration are still continuing now," he added.
KHNP, part of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp
, said last Monday that its computer systems had been
hacked but only non-critical data had been stolen and reactor
operations were not at risk.
Cho apologised for concerns that had been raised by the
cyberattack and data leaks but said the nuclear plants
themselves had not been affected. South Korea has 23 nuclear
reactors which supply one-third of its electricity. Three are
currently offline for routine maintenance or awaiting a licence
extension.
The operator and the government since last Wednesday have
been running emergency teams on stand-by until the end of the
year as a precaution in case of any attempted cyberattacks on
nuclear plants, after a hacker demanded the shutdown of three
reactors by last Thursday and in Twitter messages threatened
"destruction" if the demand was not met.
South Korean prosecutors are also seeking the cooperation of
Chinese authorities in an investigation into the cyberattack,
after tracing multiple Internet addresses to a Chinese city near
North Korea. They have not ruled out possible involvement of
North Korea in the attack.
Pyongyang denied any role in the cyberattacks, calling such
suggestions part of a "smear campaign" by unpopular South Korean
leaders. North Korea remains technically at war with the South.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)