* S.Korea plans to issue foreign currency bonds-fin min
official
* S.Korea has $500 million worth of bonds maturing in
December
* Issue size may rise depending on circumstances-fin min
official
(Updates with comments from S.Korea finance ministry official)
By Shin-hyung Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 8 South Korea's government plans to
sell $500 million worth of foreign currency bonds to repay
maturing dollar-denominated debt, an official at the finance
ministry said on Friday.
The official, who declined to be identified as plans have
not been finalised, said new bonds would be sold around the same
time as when the government's existing $500 million worth of
debt matures in December.
South Korea said earlier in the day it would consider
issuing foreign-currency denominated bonds depending on market
conditions as it seeks to minimise potential market unrest
stemming form Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
South Korean ministries, in a joint statement, said the
government would maintain stable foreign exchange reserve levels
and would consider issuing foreign-currency sovereign debt
depending on market conditions.
The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's seventh
largest, stood at $369.89 billion as of June.
South Korea would also ease conditions under which it can
use funds entrusted to sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment
Corp to ensure the government can secure additional foreign
currency liquidity if needed.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)