SEOUL, July 8 South Korea said on Friday it will
consider issuing foreign-currency denominated government debt as
part of its efforts to minimise potential market unrest stemming
from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
South Korean ministries, in a joint statement, said South
Korea will maintain stable foreign exchange reserves levels and
will consider issuing foreign-currency sovereign debt depending
on market conditions.
South Korea will also ease conditions under which it can use
funds entrusted to sovereign wealth fund Korea Investment Corp
to ensure the government can secure additional foreign currency
liquidity if needed.
