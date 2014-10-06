SEOUL Oct 6 South Korea's arms procurement
agency said on Monday that Indonesia had agreed to pay 20
percent of the development costs of a mid-level fighter jet
programme that some analysts said could cost up to $8 billion.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said
in a statement that it signed a basic agreement to develop the
"KF-X" or "Boramae" fighter jet with the Indonesian defense
ministry.
The jets, to be delivered from 2025, are expected to be
developed with the help of Lockheed Martin as part of an
offset agreement.
Indonesia is currently the only foreign partner in the KF-X
programme, which gained momentum in South Korea this year after
repeated feasibility studies and debate over whether Korea
should buy or develop its own mid-level jets to replace ageing
F-4s and F-5s.
Indonesia first agreed to participate in early feasibility
studies of the programme in 2010.
The planned twin-engine fighter jet was estimated to cost up
to 8.5 trillion won to develop, according to a South Korean
state-run think tank, while production cost is roughly expected
to cost around 10 trillion won, a source with direct knowledge
of the project told Reuters.
The source declined to be identified as not authorized to
reveal cost details to media.
DAPA plans to choose a lead developer by December, with
Korea Aerospace Industries and Korean Air Lines'
aerospace division intending to compete, both
companies' spokesmen said.
The Indonesian government will choose a local institution to
work with the lead developer to co-develop the jet, a DAPA
spokesman said, without elaborating.
($1 = 1,061.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)