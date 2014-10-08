* China visitors to hit 6 mln this year, up 39 pct vs 2013
* Leaders Lotte and Shilla apply 'Korean wave' marketing
* 'I came to Seoul to shop' - Beijing resident, 24
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Oct 8 Already the world's biggest
duty-free market, South Korea said on Wednesday it will issue
more licences for downtown duty-free shops, doubling down on a
strategy that has helped it outstrip regional rivals seeking to
reel in shopaholic Chinese tourists.
Seoul-based Lotte Duty Free and Hotel Shilla,
part of the Samsung Group, have been adept at luring
mainland China shoppers by promoting in-vogue South Korean
culture - known as the "Korean wave" - and products such as
cosmetics and appliances. The tactic has helped turn the pair
into the world's fourth- and eighth-largest duty free retailers
by sales respectively.
Thanks to Chinese tourists' appetite for the luxury goods
and, in particular, Korean items, South Korea overtook Britain
in 2010 to become the world's largest duty-free market. In 2012,
the last year for which full sales numbers are available
globally, it raked in $5.86 billion in duty-free sales, or 11
percent of the global market, according to the Korea Customs
Service.
"Lotte and Shilla's particular strength lies in their
understanding of the North Asia traveller, the Koreans naturally
but more particularly the Chinese and the Japanese," said Martin
Moodie, an industry expert and chairman of the Moodie Report.
Korean cosmetics, he said, are "arguably the hottest
category in travel retail worldwide".
South Korea is enjoying a wave of popularity with Chinese
tourists, with visitor numbers on track to hit 6 million this
year, up 39 percent from the 4.32 million arrivals in 2013,
according to the Korea Tourism Organisation.
'I CAME TO SHOP'
South Korea is hardly alone in looking to attract
free-spending Chinese visitors. This month, Japan extended its
list of items that can be sold duty-free, including food,
medicines and cosmetics.
Driven by government tourism promotions of "Cool Japan"
culture and a weaker yen, the number of travellers to Japan has
doubled in the past decade to top 10 million for the first time
last year. Japan wants to double that again to 20 million by
2020, the year of the Tokyo Olympics.
In downtown Seoul on Wednesday, Wei Ci, a 24-year-old
Beijing resident, scanned a row of local skincare products at
the Dongwha Duty-Free Store. "I came to Korea mainly to shop,"
she said, explaining she planned to spend the day making the
rounds of the capital's duty-free shops.
Lotte Duty Free, a unit of Lotte Shopping, and
Shilla have specialised in downtown duty-free shops in South
Korea's bustling cities. Unlike traditional airport duty-free
shops, they must generate their own tourist traffic.
To do that, they engage in marketing that is more aggressive
than the industry standard, staging Korean music - K-pop -
concerts and fan meetings with actors and using Chinese social
media such as the Weibo microblogging service. Both are now
pursuing expansion overseas.
Of South Korea's current 42 duty-free shops - Lotte has 8
Shilla 6 - some 17 are in city locations, including two on the
holiday hotspot island of Jeju. At these locations, as in
airport shops, duty-free shoppers must show a boarding pass for
an upcoming flight.
South Korea government officials didn't specify on Wednesday
how many new licences may be added. The matter needs to be
discussed with regional authorities to gauge demand, they said.
Chinese shoppers remain the biggest buyers of luxury goods
worldwide, making up 29 percent of the global market, according
to a report last year by Bain & Company. Two-thirds of that
luxury shopping takes place outside China.
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Sohee Kim; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)