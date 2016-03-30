* $8 bln market, world's biggest, set for more growth
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 30 New players setting up shop in
South Korea's $8 billion duty-free sales industry, the world's
largest, are finding all that glitters isn't gold as Chinese
tourists spend less and cornerstone luxury brands resist adding
new outlets.
Some of the biggest names in Korean business, including
units of the Samsung and Lotte conglomerates, scrambled to win
one of just three new licences available last year. The winners
opened outlets in downtown Seoul targeting tourists, mainly from
China, who drove duty-free revenue 11 percent higher in 2015.
Last week, Samsung's Hotel Shilla joint venture
formally opened a gleaming store boasting floorspace the size of
the capital's Olympic baseball stadium. The company's original
internal sales target for the store this year was 1 trillion won
($867 million), a store spokesman said, but the official target
now stands at 500-600 billion won.
With other new store operators making similar revisions, the
government plans "to lessen uncertainty in the market" with new
measures to be announced Thursday, a finance ministry official
told Reuters. Some in the industry, though, say they fear that
could mean Seoul plans even more store licences.
Chinese visitors, while rising in number, are spending less
per person, and increasingly favour Korean brands with lower
price tags.
Evolving spending habits, as well as uncertainty over the
government's intentions, have made luxury powerhouses such as
LVMH's Louis Vuitton wary of setting up a presence
inside the growing numbers of duty-free outlets. That's a dual
blow for store operators: the brands act as a magnet for other
high-end labels as well as shoppers.
"We are running everywhere trying to make it work," said
Jung Ki-youn, an official at Hanatour Service Inc,
owner of a new duty-free outlet in a tourist-heavy Seoul
district that is generating just a tenth of expected revenue.
"Allowing more stores would be nonsense," said Jung.
The government's new plans will "focus on the problem of
short licence periods and difficulty of renewal," the finance
ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
CONSUMERS VOLATILE
South Korea overtook Britain in 2010 to become the world's
biggest duty-free market, with more than half of sales from
downtown Seoul stores rather than airport outlets. Revenue rose
11 percent to just under $8 billion in 2015, and analysts expect
it to grow about 14 percent this year to $9 billion.
But analysts cite the absence - thus far - of anchor brands
in the new stores as contributing to the slow start. Hotel
Shilla's joint venture store is still in talks to bring in top
luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermes
, a person with direct knowledge told Reuters.
A source close to LVMH said, "The problem is that this
market is very driven by the Chinese consumer who, as we have
seen in places such as Hong Kong, is very volatile, and will
swiftly go somewhere else depending on currency swings or
security issues."
"Therefore, for now, it is very much wait-and-see for big
luxury brands but I would think they will have to make their
position clear relatively soon," the person said.
Alongside the Hotel Shilla joint venture and Hanatour
Service's SM Duty Free outlet, Hanwha Galleria Timeworld
won the last new store licence up for grabs last
July.
But shares which soared when the trio won the licences have
since tumbled as doubts over the stores' prospects emerged: From
their 2015 peaks, Hotel Shilla shares have dropped 53 percent,
Hanwha Galleria Timeworld stock is off 71 percent and Hanatour
has lost 58 percent.
More worryingly for investors, competition could intensify
if Seoul does grant new store licences.
Last November, the government didn't renew licences held by
Lotte Duty Free and SK Networks due to expire by
this summer. But industry executives believe Seoul may grant a
reprieve when it announces new industry measures.
"Mid- to long-term, strong duty-free operators will have a
more stable environment to operate in as the government is
expected to lengthen duty-free licenses from five to 10 years,"
said Kim Ji-hyo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
"But in the meantime, it will be messy."
($1 = 1,153.4000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Astrid
Wendlandt in PARIS; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)