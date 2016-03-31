SEOUL, March 31 South Korea will double the
duration of licences to operate duty-free stores in the country
to 10 years from five years currently, the finance ministry said
on Thursday.
The change will take effect during the second quarter of
2016, the ministry said, without disclosing an exact date.
Existing duty-free licences may also be renewed, the
ministry said in a statement, a move to reduce uncertainty for
operators of stores in the world's largest duty-free market with
about $8 billion in sales last year.
The changes come ahead of a closely watched decision by the
country's customs agency, due in late April, on downtown Seoul
duty-free licences.
The agency is expected to decide whether to allow Lotte Duty
Free, the world's third-largest duty-free operator, and SK
Networks to continue operating two existing stores
whose licences are due to expire by this summer.
