SEOUL, April 29 South Korea, the world's largest duty-free market, will allow four more duty-free store licences in downtown Seoul and will pick operators by end of this year, the country's customs agency said on Friday.

The decision could allow Lotte Duty Free, world's 3rd-largest duty free operator, to resume operations of its second-largest duty free shop that made 600 billion won ($527.73 million) in 2015 sales and faces a shutdown by end-June. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)