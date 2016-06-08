SEOUL, June 8 South Korea will require local
banks to hold 60 percent of their foreign currency exposure in
liquid assets starting next year as a buffer against capital
outflows from low interest rates at home, sources told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Local banks will be subject to the foreign currency
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), a Basel III regulation aimed at
promoting banks' resilience of liquidity risk profiles, which is
likely to be set at 60 percent.
Local banks are currently urged, but not legally required,
to keep foreign-currency LCRs of 50 percent.
The sources asked not to be identified as a final decision
on the issue has not yet been made.
The ratio requires banks to hold high-quality assets that
can readily be converted into cash within 30 days. It will not
be applied to foreign banks operating in South Korea and
policymakers are currently in discussions to tweak final
details, the sources said.
South Korea's monetary policy rate currently stands at 1.50
percent and market consensus is for the Bank of Korea to cut
rates at least once to 1.25 percent soon.
The regulator has already been monitoring banks' foreign
currency liquidity profiles from last year and analysts say
banks would not be greatly affected if the rule is applied.
The foreign currency LCR is subject to change if the
government decides to ease a capital control on foreign currency
forward positions, which it has been considering since last
year, according to the sources.
The government and local regulator are expected to announce
a decision on the foreign currency LCR by end-June, the sources
said.
(Reporting by Shinhyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Eric
Meijer)