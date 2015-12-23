SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea said on Wednesday it plans to frontload 58 percent of next year's budgeted spending in the first half of the year to pump-prime a wobbly economy, similar to this year's spending plans.

"In consideration of slow economic growth and our given financial circumstance, we have set spending for the first half of next year similar to what was spent in the first six months of this year," said the Ministry of Strategy and Finance in a statement.

The ministry said it aims for 29.2 percent of the annual spending budget to be utilised in the first quarter of next year to prevent consumption from lagging.

South Korea usually frontloads its annual budget to maximise the economic effects of the government's spending.

The country's spending budget for next year stands at 386.4 trillion won ($330.12 billion), up 2.9 percent from this year, aimed at shoring up a stuttering economy. ($1 = 1,170.5000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)