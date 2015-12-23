SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea said on Wednesday
it plans to frontload 58 percent of next year's budgeted
spending in the first half of the year to pump-prime a wobbly
economy, similar to this year's spending plans.
"In consideration of slow economic growth and our given
financial circumstance, we have set spending for the first half
of next year similar to what was spent in the first six months
of this year," said the Ministry of Strategy and Finance in a
statement.
The ministry said it aims for 29.2 percent of the annual
spending budget to be utilised in the first quarter of next year
to prevent consumption from lagging.
South Korea usually frontloads its annual budget to maximise
the economic effects of the government's spending.
The country's spending budget for next year stands at 386.4
trillion won ($330.12 billion), up 2.9 percent from this year,
aimed at shoring up a stuttering economy.
($1 = 1,170.5000 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)