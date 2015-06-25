SEOUL, June 25 South Korea's finance ministry
said Thursday an existing levy on foreign exchange borrowings by
banks will now also be imposed on securities firms, creditors
and insurance companies starting July 1.
Non-bank institutions with a monthly average of more than
$10 million in outstanding debt will be subject to the amended
levy, while the levy will be imposed on all banks as before.
Before the amendment, banks were required to pay levies that
varied depending on the duration of the overseas debt they had
acquired.
The new amendment now states those subject to the law will
be levied a flat 10 basis points once the institutions' foreign
exchange debt has less than one year left to maturity.
Financial institutions will also get a discount from 2 to 4
basis points off the 10-basis-point levy depending on the total
duration of their debt to encourage them to take on longer-term
debt.
The amendment to the levy, which was first launched in 2010
to reduce sudden volatility in markets, was in line with changes
planned late last year.
The ministry said it hopes the change will boost fairness
among financial companies in South Korea and bring about
improvement in the structure of foreign exchange debt.
The amendment comes as the government mulls possible changes
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pending rate hike it may
make to curb market volatility.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)