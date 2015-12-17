SEOUL Dec 17 South Korea's vice finance
minister said on Thursday the government plans to form a task
force to change its existing capital controls by the end of June
next year, a move aimed at mitigating short-term capital
inflows.
"We are aiming to have something ready by the end of the
first half of next year," said Vice Finance Minister Joo
Hyung-hwan to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul.
"The situation has slightly changed from when we first
announced them."
The changes will be part of government plans announced
earlier this week in anticipation of a rate hike in the U.S.
that was made on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)