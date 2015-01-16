SEOUL Jan 16 The South Korean central bank
chief's surprisingly stern warning on Thursday against betting
on an imminent policy easing showed it was far more concerned
about rising household debt than uncertain economic growth
prospects.
This concern makes sense given that household debt, already
among the heaviest in the world at 1.6 times average disposable
income, has been growing at its fastest in years over recent
months on the back of a recovering property market.
Reuters calculations show each South Korean household was
carrying some 40 million won ($37,000) of loans owed to
financial institutions as of November.
Bond yields shot up and foreign investors dumped bond
futures on Thursday after Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee
Ju-yeol said economic growth would quicken, oil-driven
disinflation is good, and household debt is a concern.
"He sounded surprisingly hawkish and made it very clear that
household debt is a very important factor and far more important
than low inflation for policy," Park Sang-hyun, chief economist
at HI Investment & Securities, said on Friday.
Getting the rate of household debt growth to below the rate
of disposable income growth is a top economic policy goal set by
President Park Geun-hye, and senior government figures have
once-again expressed their concern over debt levels in recent
weeks.
"It's one of the very few things that we can never
compromise on, and policy authorities will have to get more
vigilant going forward," a senior government official told
Reuters last month.
The ratio of household debt to annual disposable income
stood at 161 percent in 2013, rising for a ninth consecutive
year and a sharp rise compared to 144 percent five years before,
the broadest central bank measure shows.
Outstanding mortgage loans owed by households jumped 9.9
percent in November over a year earlier, central bank data
shows, marking the fastest pace since data compilation began in
December 2008 and following a 9.5 percent rise in October.
South Korean policymakers are concerned that if borrowing
grew to extreme levels, defaults by households could undermine
the banking system and might in an extreme case spark a flight
of capital out of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Bank of Korea also attaches a special meaning to the
fact that the policy interest rate, the 7-day repurchase
agreement rate, is now at the 2 percent level
matching the record low touched during the peak of the 2008-2009
global financial crisis.
"Generally speaking, you may need a much more serious
situation than normal to take the rate into an area never
entered before," a senior official at the Bank of Korea told
Reuters in late December.
Especially surprising to many analysts was that Governor Lee
aimed his rhetoric against those betting on an interest rate cut
even after trimming the central bank's economic growth forecast
for this year by half a percentage point.
"We are particularly surprised by the BOK's decision to
allow the negative output gap to grow and to last longer because
it is in direct contrast to its previous behaviour," Young Sun
Kwon, economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, said in a note to
clients on Friday, referring to the lowered growth forecasts.
"The central bank communicates its forecasts, not its
commitments, with the market," said Kwon of Nomura, who worked
at the Bank of Korea for several years.
"If the market believes the BOK has an upward (rate) bias to
its outlook or there is any disconnect between monetary policy
decisions and the BOK's forecast changes, it could cause serious
communication problems."
($1 = 1,076.6000 won)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)