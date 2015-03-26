(Adds c.bank comments, details)
SEOUL, March 26 South Korea's central bank
raised the ceiling on its key loan facility for small and
medium-sized businesses by 5.0 trillion won ($4.53 billion) on
Thursday as part of its push to boost the economic recovery.
Once the change becomes effective on April 1, the "bank
intermediated lending support facility" will stand at 20.0
trillion won, the Bank of Korea said.
It said the raised ceiling, along with the three interest
rate cuts it has made since August last year, should support
capital investment in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The decision was taken because the pace of economic
recovery was still not satisfactory despite ample liquidity in
markets, it said in a statement.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said this month, after a
cut in the policy rate to a record low 1.75 percent, that the
central bank planned to increase loans available to small
businesses.
As well as increasing the amount available for lending, the
central bank said it would lower borrowing rates for some of the
programmes within the facility by 0.25 percentage point to
reflect the cut in the base rate.
The Bank of Korea decribed the cut in interest rates this
month as a pre-emptive move to keep the recovery from faltering
as it had detected worrying signs in economic indicators
released early in the year.
($1 = 1,104 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Alan Raybould)