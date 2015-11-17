SEOUL Nov 17 The U.S. central bank is highly
likely to begin raising interest rates next month, South Korea's
central bank chief said on Tuesday, indicating he sees Friday's
attacks in Paris as having little impact on the U.S. policy.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a gathering of
business executives that the Federal Reserve's interest rate
hikes would add pressure on emerging economies with weak
fundamentals and companies with heavy debt.
"We have to keep bearing in mind the likelihood of some
emerging economies falling into a crisis at any time after the
U.S. begins raising interest rates," Lee said, without stating
which economies he believed were most likely to be badly
affected.
"The high-risk countries explicitly denote their weakness in
their fiscal, monetary and other such statistics," he said.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)