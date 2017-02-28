SEOUL Feb 28 South Korea's central bank said on
Tuesday it plans to increase support for small- and medium-sized
businesses through its key loan facility as part of its efforts
to prop up the economy.
In a report submitted to parliament, the Bank of Korea said
it will improve credit policies of the Bank Intermediated
Lending Support Facility, the bank's main tool to provide cheap
loans to small businesses.
The expanded support will go to companies that are active
with hiring or are under hardships due to ongoing corporate
restructuring, the report said, without elaborating.
The BOK last raised the special loan's ceiling by 5 trillion
won ($4.41 billion) to 25 trillion won in February 2016.
($1 = 1,134.6000 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing Shri Navaratnam)