SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on
Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt
defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under
strain amid rising interest rates.
In a bi-annual report on financial stability, the Bank of
Korea said debt-to-disposable income at South Korean households
was at 153.3 percent in the first quarter, up 8.6 percent points
from a year earlier.
While the private sector's overall ability to repay debt was
still in "fair condition," the number of households that could
default with rising yields could increase by 60,000 should there
be a 1.5 percentage point hike in lending rates.
Currently, about 315,000, or 2.9 percent of households are
facing default risks as these homes are categorized as stressed,
whose assets may not cover debt repayment and ongoing costs,
the central bank said.
South Korean households are facing higher lending rates amid
rising interest rates in the United Sates, leaving little cash
for discretionary spending as their income gets squeezed by
large mortgages and high rental payments in the country's
red-hot property market.
The average mortgage rate was at 3.21 percent in April, the
highest in about 2 years and up from 3.13 percent as of December
2016, Bank of Korea data shows.
