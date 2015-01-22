* Bank of Korea wary over global market volatility
* BOK closely watching for any fallout from ECB rate
decision
* BOK chief says more time needed for rate cuts to take
effect
(Adds more comments from Lee, analyst, background)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Jan 22 South Korea is closely watching
rising volatility in financial markets sparked by rate cuts
around the world, the central bank governor said, and pointed to
the European Central Bank policy decision later in the global
day as a key moment for investors.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said temporary market
volatility has been heightened by recent global divergence in
monetary policy, but added that these developments have yet to
affect Seoul's own policy stance.
"The volatility has not affected us much yet, but we are
keeping a close eye on markets and especially the European
Central Bank's decision," Lee told reporters at a press briefing
in Seoul on Thursday.
"The markets have priced in the ECB's expected decision, but
we expect volatility from the decision nevertheless and are
preparing for that."
The governor's comments came just after the Bank of Canada
stunned markets by cutting interest rates on Wednesday, citing a
threat to economic growth and its inflation targets from the
recent oil slide.
The ECB's policymakers will convene on Thursday to decide on
whether to deploy a much anticipated sovereign bond-buying plan
to bolster a lagging euro zone economy.
RATE CUT DELAY?
On the domestic policy front, Lee said rate cuts by the BOK
last year will take some time to show up in the economy given
the lags between actual policy moves and the effect on credit
conditions - a sign the bank is prepared to wait before altering
rates again.
"Our monetary policy is more accommodative now after the two
cuts last year and there is a time lapse between the actual
moves and the effects thereafter," Lee added.
"Although our growth forecast was cut to 3.4 percent, this
does not indicate that we are pessimistic about the economy."
Seeking to revive a faltering economic recovery, the Bank of
Korea cut its base rate in August and October last
year by 25 basis points each to 2.0 percent, matching a record
low touched during the 2008-2009 global crisis.
The governor reiterated that there was a low risk of falling
global oil prices pushing the economy into deflation.
Many economists believe the central bank will cut rates
again, but the timing of an easing may be pushed back given the
central bank's more sanguine stance on the economy.
Raymond Yeung, a senior economist at ANZ Research pushed
back his forecast for a rate cut to the second quarter, from the
first quarter, in a note published shortly after Lee's press
conference. The central bank now sees another rate cut as an
"open option," Yeung said.
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)