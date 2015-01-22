SEOUL Jan 23 South Korea's central bank chief said on Thursday that the decision by the European Central Bank to launch a giant stimulus plan earlier in the day was as expected, but was wary of the risk to world markets from recent global monetary policy divergence.

"Keeping fundamentals strong at home while fixing structural weaknesses is the key at this time," said Governor Lee Ju-yeol ahead of a regular meeting with local bank officials in Seoul.

The comments came just a few hours after the European Central Bank launched a 1 trillion euro rescue plan to revive the euro economy.

When asked whether the ECB decision would be positive for the South Korean economy, the governor said more observation would be needed to assess the effects. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)