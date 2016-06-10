SEOUL, June 10 South Korea's central bank plans to keep monetary policy accommodative for a while to help face challenges inside and outside the country, its governor said on Friday after cutting interest rates to a record low 1.25 percent the day before.

"Considering the economic situation inside and outside the country it will be difficult for our economy to escape low growth and low inflation quickly," Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol said in an address to mark the 66th anniversary of the bank's founding.

"Going forward, monetary policy will be kept accommodative with economic recovery in focus." (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)