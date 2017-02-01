SEOUL Feb 1 A board member of South Korea's central bank warned on Wednesday the country's financial stability could be at risk if financial debt continues to grow.

Bank of Korea board member Lee Il-houng said monetary policy can spark financial instability, especially when it only results in financial borrowing and not an increase in income.

"The increasing debt in South Korea after the last global financial crisis is, along with income imbalances, constraining our consumption," Lee told reporters at the central bank.

"In this situation, growing debt without resolving structural problems can threaten financial stability."

He added the usage of monetary policy at times when it cannot be fully effective due to structural problems in the market or real economy can heighten uncertainties, possibly leading to crises.

The 2008 global financial crisis was one example where monetary policy exacerbated uncertainties in inflation and growth, he said, resulting in global turmoil.

Lee, who joined the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board last April, also advised South Koreans to boost their savings as the population ages. He explained consumer spending was subdued as South Koreans realised they had not saved enough and were now trying to make up for lost time.

"When people are trying to increase their savings because of worries over their future, and you lower interest rates, that effect on consumption is not going to be very visible," Lee said.

The Bank of Korea's base rate currently stands at 1.25 percent after it lowered them eight times in its latest easing cycle that began in mid-2012. The bank's last rate cut was in June last year.

The bank is largely seen keeping interest rates on hold indefinitely as market rates rise in the face of higher interest rates in the United States and as uncertainty mounts inside and outside South Korea. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)