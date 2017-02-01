SEOUL Feb 1 A board member of South Korea's
central bank warned on Wednesday the country's financial
stability could be at risk if financial debt continues to grow.
Bank of Korea board member Lee Il-houng said monetary policy
can spark financial instability, especially when it only results
in financial borrowing and not an increase in income.
"The increasing debt in South Korea after the last global
financial crisis is, along with income imbalances, constraining
our consumption," Lee told reporters at the central bank.
"In this situation, growing debt without resolving
structural problems can threaten financial stability."
He added the usage of monetary policy at times when it
cannot be fully effective due to structural problems in the
market or real economy can heighten uncertainties, possibly
leading to crises.
The 2008 global financial crisis was one example where
monetary policy exacerbated uncertainties in inflation and
growth, he said, resulting in global turmoil.
Lee, who joined the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board
last April, also advised South Koreans to boost their savings as
the population ages. He explained consumer spending was subdued
as South Koreans realised they had not saved enough and were now
trying to make up for lost time.
"When people are trying to increase their savings because of
worries over their future, and you lower interest rates, that
effect on consumption is not going to be very visible," Lee
said.
The Bank of Korea's base rate currently stands
at 1.25 percent after it lowered them eight times in its latest
easing cycle that began in mid-2012. The bank's last rate cut
was in June last year.
The bank is largely seen keeping interest rates on hold
indefinitely as market rates rise in the face of higher interest
rates in the United States and as uncertainty mounts inside and
outside South Korea.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)