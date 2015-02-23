SEOUL Feb 23 South Korea's central bank chief said on Monday the pace of household lending growth was faster than previously expected following the lowering of interest rates last year.

"We did expect cutting interest rates would bring about more household borrowing but the lending grew faster than we thought," said Governor Lee Ju-yeol to lawmakers in parliament.

The Bank of Korea cut interest rates twice last year in August and October by 25 basis points each. South Korea's base rate currently stands at 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)