SEOUL May 4 South Korea's central bank chief
said on Monday the net effects of further interest-rate cuts on
boosting consumer spending need to be reassessed partly due to
heavy and rising household debt, local media reported.
"We need to think about if there would be counter-effects
(from rate cuts) such as the effect on household debt," the
online edition of MoneyToday newspaper quoted Bank of Korea Lee
Ju-yeol as telling reporters.
MoneyToday said Lee maintained the central bank's latest
view that economic growth would reach 1 percent in the current
quarter on a sequential basis.
He was speaking to South Korean reporters on the sidelines
of the Asian Development Bank meetings in Azerbaijan.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)