SEOUL May 4 South Korea's central bank chief said on Monday the net effects of further interest-rate cuts on boosting consumer spending need to be reassessed partly due to heavy and rising household debt, local media reported.

"We need to think about if there would be counter-effects (from rate cuts) such as the effect on household debt," the online edition of MoneyToday newspaper quoted Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol as telling reporters.

MoneyToday said Lee maintained the central bank's latest view that economic growth would reach 1 percent in the current quarter on a sequential basis.

He was speaking to South Korean reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meetings in Azerbaijan.

