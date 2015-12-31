SEOUL Dec 31 South Korea's central bank chief
repeatedly stressed the need to ensure financial stability in
his New Year's address on Thursday, saying high debt levels in
the country and rising U.S. interest rates could pose risks.
"Debt that has piled up in households and businesses could
hurt the stability of our financial system by shrinking
consumption and investment sentiment following the normalisation
of interest rates in the U.S.," Bank of Korea Governor Lee
Ju-yeol said.
Lee said as a part of efforts to achieve further financial
stability, the central bank would cooperate with government and
watchdog authorities to curb household debt growth.
Along with seeking greater financial stability, South
Korea's biggest tasks next year will be to spur structural
reforms and boost its growth potential, Lee said.
Such reforms would include searching for new means of
economic growth and finding a balance between exports and
domestic demand.
To help companies with structural changes, market liquidity
and fund flows will be managed appropriately while the central
bank will take measures to stabilise markets if needed, Lee
said.
South Korea's benchmark share index rose 2.4 percent in 2015
despite persistently weak exports but the won currency lost 6.7
percent against the dollar as global investors pulled money out
of emerging markets.
Financial and foreign exchange markets are expected to
continue facing high volatility next year.
Meanwhile, the central bank will maintain its current stance
and keep monetary policy accommodative as economic growth is
expected to be gradual, the government stated.
The Bank of Korea cut interest rates four times between
August last year and June this year, bringing the policy rate to
a record-low 1.50 percent.
The bank will next review rates and release revised economic
forecasts on Jan. 14.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)