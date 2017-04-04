SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief
on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to
restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number
of factors including a domestic political scandal.
"It is important that policy efforts are pursued to revive
domestic demand, especially consumption that has been
dwindling," the Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol said before a
meeting.
He added that the service sector will lead job growth going
forward, instead of manufacturing. The Trade Ministry over the
weekend said that imports had surged the most since September
2011, signaling a rebound in domestic demand.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, editing by G Crosse)