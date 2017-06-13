SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief
on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of
his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and
reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to
support growth.
"The situation now doesn't warrant policies to be
tightened," Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters after meeting
the new finance minister Kim Dong-yeon at the bank's
headquarters in Seoul.
"My message (on Monday) was that the bank will continue to
support growth."
In a speech for the Bank of Korea's 67th anniversary, Lee on
Monday said the central bank may need to adjust the interest
rate if economic recovery continues and shows clear signs of
improvement..
The BOK's policy rate is currently at a record low of 1.25
percent.
South Korea's economy grew 1.1 percent in January-March from
the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, its
strongest in six quarters.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)