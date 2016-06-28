* BOK board members all see domestic consumption slowing

* Some stress bigger role of fiscal policy

* BOK cut rates to record low 1.25 pct on June 9 (Adds more comments)

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's central bank board members all expressed concern about weakening domestic consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy at this month's policy meeting at which they cut rates to a record low, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

"Exports have continued falling while the recovery in domestic consumption including consumer spending and construction investment is still sluggish," said one board member at the Bank of Korea's rate meeting on June 9 when the board unanimously voted to cut rates to 1.25 percent.

The board members that made the comments are not identified in the minutes.

Two board members said it was critical monetary policy not be the only means of shoring up economic growth.

"Other economic policies must complement (the rate cut) in order to minimise the potential risks from lower interest rates," said one board member.

Another board member also said it wasn't clear whether inflation would be able to reach the central bank's target of 2 percent next year.

The rate cut earlier this month had been the first easing by the South Korean central bank since June last year.

Analysts are divided over whether the central bank will keep rates unchanged for the rest of the year or cut again.

Earlier in the day, South Korea said it will propose a supplementary budget of around 10 trillion won ($8.44 billion) to parliament soon as it deals with the Brexit fallout in financial markets, weak exports, and a corporate overhaul of the country's shipping and shipbuilding industries. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)