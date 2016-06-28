* BOK board members all see domestic consumption slowing
* Some stress bigger role of fiscal policy
* BOK cut rates to record low 1.25 pct on June 9
(Adds more comments)
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's central bank board
members all expressed concern about weakening domestic
consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy at this month's
policy meeting at which they cut rates to a record low, minutes
of the meeting showed on Tuesday.
"Exports have continued falling while the recovery in
domestic consumption including consumer spending and
construction investment is still sluggish," said one board
member at the Bank of Korea's rate meeting on June 9 when the
board unanimously voted to cut rates to 1.25 percent.
The board members that made the comments are not identified
in the minutes.
Two board members said it was critical monetary policy not
be the only means of shoring up economic growth.
"Other economic policies must complement (the rate cut) in
order to minimise the potential risks from lower interest
rates," said one board member.
Another board member also said it wasn't clear whether
inflation would be able to reach the central bank's target of 2
percent next year.
The rate cut earlier this month had been the first easing by
the South Korean central bank since June last year.
Analysts are divided over whether the central bank will keep
rates unchanged for the rest of the year or cut again.
Earlier in the day, South Korea said it will propose a
supplementary budget of around 10 trillion won ($8.44 billion)
to parliament soon as it deals with the Brexit fallout in
financial markets, weak exports, and a corporate overhaul of the
country's shipping and shipbuilding industries.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam
Holmes)