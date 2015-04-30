SEOUL, April 30 Inflation in South Korea would
have been as much as 1.3 percentage points above current levels
if not for low global oil prices, the nation's central bank said
on Thursday as it rebuffed concerns the economy may slip into
deflation.
Cheap global oil prices lowered inflation by an average 1.1
to 1.3 percentage points every month this year as gasoline and
diesel prices at home slid, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a
report on monetary policy.
The bank, however, did not provide any forecasts on the
impact of oil prices on inflation in the months ahead.
Inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy has eased below
1.0 percent since December last year. A recent survey by Reuters
showed April inflation set for release on Friday at 0.4 percent,
steady from the previous month.
A senior central bank official said in an embargoed press
briefing accompanying the report that the effects on inflation
from oil would likely dissipate during the second half of this
year, as oil prices have started to firm and stabilise.
Yoon Myun-shik, a deputy governor at the BOK, also brushed
aside deflation concerns: "I think current worries over
deflation are overdone."
"It's unlikely that inflation as well as growth will be as
high as it was before due to structural changes. However, it is
also not desirable to stoke fears over deflation or view our
economy in a pessimistic light."
The Bank of Korea's report added that secondary effects of
low global oil prices, generally reflected in inflation
expectations, have so far been scant.
The same report also noted that low oil prices would boost
purchasing power in oil importing countries, eventually leading
to the gradually recovery in South Korea's exports.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)