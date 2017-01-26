* S.Korea to expand meetings, exchanges with China officials
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Jan 26 Worried that Beijing is punishing
it over plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system, South Korea
on Thursday said it will look to improve communication and
cooperation with China to resolve difficulties faced by South
Korean companies there.
The South Korean government will expand meetings with local
businesses doing trade with or in China and engage Chinese
officials more frequently in international meetings, South
Korea's finance ministry said in a statement released after a
regular government meeting on external economic conditions.
Beijing strongly objects to South Korea's decision last year
to allow the United States to base a Terminal High Altitude Area
Defence (THAAD) anti-missile battery in the country, worried
that the system's powerful radar can penetrate its territory.
South Korea and the United States say THAAD is only intended
to curb the missile threat from North Korea.
Beijing is widely believed in South Korea to be retaliating
over THAAD, including discriminating against some of its
companies and cancelling performances by Korean artists without
explanation.
"These measures could not have come out of thin air," a
senior finance ministry official, who was not authorised to
speak with the media and declined to be identified, told
Reuters.
"It's on everyone's minds right now."
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has said the government was
looking into whether China's recent rejections for South Korean
charter flight applications was related to the THAAD deployment.
On Thursday, he said uncertainties linked to China, South
Korea's biggest trading partner, could pose a threat to Asia's
fourth-largest economy.
Kang Chang-beom, vice president at South Korean battery
maker LG Chem Ltd, said in a Thursday earnings
presentation that plans were under way to minimise the risk from
China as much as possible, such as exporting batteries that it
makes in China to offset declining sales there.
"I think there's a risk the Chinese government's
discriminatory measures against foreign companies will continue
for the time being because of political issues," he said.
On Tuesday, renowned South Korean soprano Sumi Jo said on
her Twitter account that her China tour had suddenly been
cancelled after two years of preparations. It had been China
that had initially invited her to perform, she said.
"It is greatly unfortunate that conflict between countries
is now interfering with pure culture and arts," said Jo.
Beijing has not confirmed whether such actions were linked
to the anti-missile system deployment and Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday she did not
know anything about the Sumi Jo issue.
"As for people-to-people exchanges, we have consistently
supported China and other countries having friendly
people-to-people exchanges, as we think that these exchanges and
the deepening of friendships are very important to developing
relations between countries," she said.
"But under these circumstances, we hope South Korea can
attach importance to China's serious concerns and create even
better conditions for normal people to people exchanges between
the two countries."
