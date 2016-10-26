SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea faces a growing risk
of housing oversupply as its population ages, a central bank
report said on Wednesday, recommending that construction
investment should focus on quality issues rather than on
boosting real estate volume.
"Recently construction investment has been growing rapidly
but in the near term as the economy is sluggish, low birth rates
and an aging economy is expected to hold construction investment
back," said the Bank of Korea research report, which does not
reflect the bank's official view.
From 2012, demand for housing has remained steady around
340,000 homes per year, but supply has exceeded it every year.
In 2015 and this year alone, supply is expected to grow around
490,000 homes each year, the report said.
The report comes a day after the BOK released its
preliminary GDP growth figures for the July-September quarter.
Construction and construction investment largely helped GDP
growth to 0.7 percent, ahead of forecasts.
To prevent oversupply problems from hampering growth in the
future, the bank advised construction investment capital should
be focused on social facilities that will impact many people.
Construction firms, which are not yet in risk of default, should
pre-emptively carry out structural improvements to effectively
manage their businesses, it said.
Investment should also focus on quality, not quantity.
Efforts should be made to maintain and repair existing
structures, rather than investing in new projects, the report
added.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)