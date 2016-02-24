SEOUL Feb 24 South Korea's household credit
grew the most in nearly nine years in the October-December
quarter, central bank data showed on Wednesday, accelerating for
the sixth straight quarter thanks to record-low interest rates.
Household credit during the fourth quarter of last year,
including loans and other credit owed by South Korean
households, was up 11.2 percent on-year, or 121.7 trillion won
($98.87 billion) to a total of 1,207.0 trillion won, the Bank of
Korea's preliminary data showed.
The growth in credit quickened from an increase of 10.4
percent in the third quarter of last year and was the swiftest
since an 11.3 percent jump in the first quarter of 2007.
The data may dampen the market's consensus view for another
rate cut as soon as March, as the fast growth in household debt
has been cited as one reason why the Bank of Korea has refrained
from cutting interest rates from the current record-low of 1.50
percent.
Policy makers have said they do not see household debt
developing into a financial risk anytime soon. Finance Minister
Yoo Il-ho said in a press conference on Monday the government is
focused on improving the structure of debt and has no plans to
rein in volume.
Household borrowing has been on a steady rise in recent
years as the BOK lowered its policy rate four times between
August 2014 and June last year in its efforts to prop up
economic growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Wednesday's data showed South Koreans have been taking
advantage of lower interest rates to load up on their
borrowings, with household loans in December up 11.4 percent
from a year ago to 1,141.8 trillion won, compared to the third
quarter's 10.4 percent gain.
Growth in household loans in the December quarter was the
fastest since an 11.8 percent rise in the fourth quarter of
2006.
The outstanding amount of purchases on credit, which also
makes up a part of the household credit balance, rose 8.1
percent in the December quarter in annual terms, slowing from a
10.5 percent rise in the third quarter.
($1 = 1,230.9500 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)