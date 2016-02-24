* Q4 household credit +11.2 pct y/y, fastest since Q1 2007
* Borrowing surges amid record-low interest rates
* Finance ministry says recent credit growth helpful to
recovery
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Feb 24 South Korea's household credit
grew at its fastest pace in nearly nine years in the the fourth
quarter, central bank data showed on Wednesday, accelerating for
the sixth straight quarter thanks to record-low interest rates.
To address concerns over burgeoning household debt, the
country's finance ministry issued a statement shortly after the
data release saying the surge had helped the ongoing economic
recovery at home.
"Recent household borrowing contributed to the real economy
as loans were taken out by households with actual demand for
housing, boosting real estate transactions in addition to
consumer spending," the statement said.
"When considering its overall soundness or growth, household
debt is stable in terms of financial systemic risk."
The statement was issued shortly after the Bank of Korea's
preliminary data showed household credit during the fourth
quarter of last year, including loans and other credit owed by
South Korean households, was up 11.2 percent on-year to a total
of 1.207 quadrillion won.
The growth in credit quickened from an increase of 10.4
percent in the previous quarter and was the swiftest since an
11.3 percent jump in the first quarter of 2007.
"This year, debt volume growth is expected to slow while
improvement in debt quality will likely speed up," the ministry
added.
The market's consensus view is for another rate cut as soon
as March, although fast growth in household debt has been cited
as one reason why the Bank of Korea has refrained from cutting
interest rates from the current record-low of 1.50 percent.
Policymakers have said they do not see household debt
developing into a financial risk anytime soon. Finance Minister
Yoo Il-ho said in a press conference on Monday the government is
focused on improving the structure of debt and has no plans to
rein in volume.
Household borrowing has been steadily rising in recent
years as the BOK lowered its policy rate four times between
August 2014 and June last year.
Wednesday's data showed household loans in the December
quarter rose 11.4 percent from a year ago to 1.142 quadrillion
won, compared with the third quarter's 10.4 percent gain.
Growth in household loans in the December quarter was the
fastest since an 11.8 percent rise in the fourth quarter of
2006.
The outstanding amount of purchases on credit, also part of
the household credit balance, rose 8.1 percent in the December
quarter in annual terms, slowing from a 10.5 percent rise in the
third quarter.
($1 = 1,230.9500 won)
